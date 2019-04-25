Prints & Pinot

University of San Diego (USD) 5998 Alcala Park, San Diego, California 92110

Delicious wine will be paired with USD's impressive print collection for an evening of interactive art, opinionated gallery tours, and other forms of playful connoisseurship. Pinot noir and pinot grigio wines are on the tasting menu for those ages 21 and older. Light hors d'oeuvres will be served. Event in USD Hoehn Family Galleries in Founders Hall. RSVP because space is limited.

Info

Art , Food & Drink
Linda Vista
