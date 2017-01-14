Prism Femme Fest

PRISM is part of the Jacobs Center's Jacobs Presents performance series that celebrates San Diego graffiti art, music, and culture. These events are free to the community and open to all ages.

For this upcoming PRISM we are showcasing all female talent. We are presenting an all-women lineup, with graffiti artists/muralists, DJs, musicians and vendors. Come support all our rad creative women.

HOST:

Alex Zaragoza

LIVE PERFORMANCES:

GAVLYN

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JELwIujC5-U

Sancha y Las Sirenas @sanchaylassirenas

https://soundcloud.com/elsancha

TRU7H Wilnisha Sutton

https://soundcloud.com/tru7hwas

LIVE ART:

Panca (Tijuana) @aypanca

MUSIC/DJs:

Chulita Vinyl Club (SD + LA) Chulita Vinyl Club

Cookie Crew @hvyd + @meleesas

Betty Bangs @betty_bangs

Dauche @_dauche

VENDORS:

DxCollective

Amber Tilden Art

Nalgona Positivity Pride

Black Girl Magic @blackgirlmagicminimarket

Handmade Jewelry by Birdie

Betty Bangs @betty_bangs

Irene Zepeda @irie_iye

Sam Chavez

Jennifer Leigh www.jenniferleigh.info

and more...

ZINE WORKSHOP:

The Sick Sick Sicks

TABLING:

Planned Parenthood

FREE//ALL AGES

Free Parking: Jacobs Center - 404 Euclid Ave.