Prism Femme Fest
Writerz Blok 5010 Market St., San Diego, California 92114
PRISM is part of the Jacobs Center's Jacobs Presents performance series that celebrates San Diego graffiti art, music, and culture. These events are free to the community and open to all ages.
For this upcoming PRISM we are showcasing all female talent. We are presenting an all-women lineup, with graffiti artists/muralists, DJs, musicians and vendors. Come support all our rad creative women.
HOST:
Alex Zaragoza
LIVE PERFORMANCES:
GAVLYN
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JELwIujC5-U
Sancha y Las Sirenas @sanchaylassirenas
https://soundcloud.com/elsancha
TRU7H Wilnisha Sutton
https://soundcloud.com/tru7hwas
LIVE ART:
Panca (Tijuana) @aypanca
MUSIC/DJs:
Chulita Vinyl Club (SD + LA) Chulita Vinyl Club
Cookie Crew @hvyd + @meleesas
Betty Bangs @betty_bangs
Dauche @_dauche
VENDORS:
DxCollective
Amber Tilden Art
Nalgona Positivity Pride
Black Girl Magic @blackgirlmagicminimarket
Handmade Jewelry by Birdie
Betty Bangs @betty_bangs
Irene Zepeda @irie_iye
Sam Chavez
Jennifer Leigh www.jenniferleigh.info
and more...
ZINE WORKSHOP:
The Sick Sick Sicks
TABLING:
Planned Parenthood
FREE//ALL AGES
Free Parking: Jacobs Center - 404 Euclid Ave.
