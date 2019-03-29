Everyone hits a wall sometimes. If you need one-on-one assistance with your book, screenplay, or other written work, one hour with author (Writing With Purpose, Starfall) and award-winning screenwriter (Save My Seoul, 2017) W.A. Fulkerson will get you back on track. Bring an outline of your work and a relevant excerpt (around ten pages), and Mr. Fulkerson will read through what you’ve written, mark it up, deconstruct it, and strategize with you about how to make your larger work the best that it can be. Come with problems, leave with answers.

Please arrive with printed pages of your excerpt and a printed outline. Non-fiction, Memoirs, Novels of all Genres, Screenplays, Stageplays, and Short Fiction are all welcome. No Romance Novels or Erotica, please.

Appointment times:

10am, 11am, 12pm, 1pm & 2pm — Five appointment times

Please note that one person will be seen per appointment time. Please email Tia at contact@sandiegowriters.org with three possible appointment times.

To enroll in a class, go to: http://www.sandiegowriters.org/2019-03-29-private-consultation-with-w-a-fulkerson/