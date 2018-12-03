Professional Podcast Interview for Authors with Amy Roost

You’ve thought of everything. Your author website boasts a professional headshot and your social media sites have 100s if not 1000s of followers. You’ve done guest posts and attended writing workshops and retreats, building your network all along the way. Maybe you’ve even gone so far as to create a book trailer on YouTube and assembled your street team.

Make no mistake, you are rockin’ your self-marketing to-do list! You and every other determined author…

The question: How do you stand out from the pack?

The answer: Create an author interview podcast! Let Amy Roost interview and create an edited and professionally produced 10-minute podcast of the interview. Your podcast can be posted to your website, shared via social media, used as an audio calling card, and found online via search engines.

Sign up today for a 20-minute interview session (only one person per slot) on registration page.

Payment by credit card only at time of sign up on registration page–holds your spot (no onsite registration). 48-hour advance notice cancellation required for refund. Late arrivals cannot be accommodated (please arrive 10 minutes early).

Package A: $160*

20-minute author-interview

Edited 10-minute podcast (audio file) with musical interludes sent to author

Downloadable podcast uploaded to host server with SEO (release form required)

Written transcript of the entire 20-minute interview

Package B: $99*

20-minute author-interview

Edited 10-minute podcast (audio file) sent to author (no musical interludes)