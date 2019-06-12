Promises2Kids Presents Friday’s Child

Your movie ticket will help change the life of a foster child. Friday’s Child, an award-winning independent film produced by OnBuzz, focuses on a young adult fresh out of foster care, played by Tye Sheridan, who faces the perils and temptations of life after emancipation. We're hosting an exclusive screening of Friday’s Child, where audience members will have the opportunity to change the story for real foster youth. The Ticket to Dream Foundation and OnBuzz are working alongside donors, community members, and a national network of nonprofits, to shine a spotlight and inspire action to improve the futures of foster youth aging out of care.

Each year, over 20,000 foster youth will age out of foster care. Facing instant adulthood, thousands of foster youth must independently find housing, employment, feed and clothe themselves, with little to no support, often without a high school diploma, job experience, or a place to live. With odds stacked against their success, Ticket to Dream Foundation's Take Flight program works to arm foster youth with support programs and resources that help them graduate, learn valuable life and job skills, obtain access to technology, have support systems, and access to safe housing. Together, we can grow, expand, and pour support into programs that impact futures.

https://onbuzz.tugg.com/events/friday-s-child-pwam