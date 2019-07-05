The Proposal

to Google Calendar - The Proposal - 2019-07-05 10:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Proposal - 2019-07-05 10:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Proposal - 2019-07-05 10:45:00 iCalendar - The Proposal - 2019-07-05 10:45:00

Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104

THE PROPOSAL is now showing at Digital Gym Cinema! Known as “the artist among architects,” Luis Barragán is among the world’s most celebrated architects of the 20th century. Upon his death in 1988, much of his work was locked away in a Swiss bunker, hidden from the world’s view.

In an attempt to resurrect Barragán’s life and art, boundary redefining artist Jill Magid creates a daring proposition that becomes a fascinating artwork in itself–a high-wire act of negotiation that explores how far an artist will go to democratize access to art.

Runtime: 83 minutes

Year: 2019

Rating: UR

Directors: Jill Magid

Country: USA

Languages: English; Spanish w/ English subtitles

Showtimes:

Friday, July 5: 10:45 AM 6:15

Saturday, July 6: 1:15 5:25 9:35

Sunday, July 7: 11:00 AM 7:15

Monday, July 8: 1:15 5:25

Tuesday, July 9: 11:00 AM 3:05 7:15

Wednesday, July 10: 1:15 5:25 9:35

Thursday, July 11: 12:10 4:10

Info

Digital Gym Cinema 2921 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego, San Diego, California 92104 View Map
Film, Special Events
El Cajon
619-230-1938
please enable javascript to view
to Google Calendar - The Proposal - 2019-07-05 10:45:00 Yahoo Calendar - The Proposal - 2019-07-05 10:45:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - The Proposal - 2019-07-05 10:45:00 iCalendar - The Proposal - 2019-07-05 10:45:00