Witness the artistic expression of four members of San Diego’s premiere professional dance company, Malashock Dance, as they come together to present, Propulsion.

Malashock Dance Co-Production featuring the choreography of Malashock Dance Company Dancers: Blythe Barton, Andrew Holmes, John Paul Lawson & Lara Segura

These four unique voices come together to present an evening of emotional strength and resilience through riveting choreography in the intimate setting of the Abbe Wolfsheimer Studio at Malashock Dance.

Propulsion promises an exciting journey through the many facets of life and personal relationships. Audiences will witness an array of human emotions, such as anticipation, perseverance, compassion, and joy. Musically driven choreography will highlight the strength and agility of some of San Diego’s elite professional dancers, as they articulate these emotions with authenticity and grace.

EVENT DETAILS

MARCH 24-25, 2017 – 8 pm

MARCH 26, 2017 – 4 pm & 7 pm

The Abbe Wolfsheimer Studio at Malashock Dance

2650 Truxtun Road, Suite 200

San Diego, CA 92106

Tickets $20

http://malashockdance.org/performances/