Protest Government Shutdwon

The federal government has been largely shut down over the request that U.S. tax payers pay $5 billion for a wall at the southern border with Mexico. Although a border fence is necessary in some locations, these areas already have fences installed. Meanwhile, immigration is at record low levels, there is no significant evidence that terrorists are entering from Mexico, with the legalization of cannabis products in California, drug smuggling has declined dramatically, and finally, border experts agree that a border wall is a waste of money.

We pay high taxes to have our government operate. The federal courts are shut down. Although in most cases, back pay will be paid, these judges can't do their jobs in already packed court schedules. This is an inexcusable way to run the government!

Meanwhile, we have a crisis at the border that was caused by the hard-liner policies. We need to fix the underlying problem -- Central American countries like Guatemala are overrun by gangs of thugs, largely the result of our own failed policies. Installing walls does not fix the problem which is causing the recent increase in caravans coming to the U.S. seeking refuge.

Please join us at 6pm on Thursday, Jan 10, at The John Rhoades Federal Judicial Center Plaza, between the older brick federal building and the new federal court house. You can park on the street for free after 6pm and trolley service is nearby. 333 West Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101

We may also march through downtown.