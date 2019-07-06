PROUD+ art exhibition

The Studio Door - Hillcrest 3867 Fourth Avenue , San Diego, California 92103

PROUD+ exhibition at The Studio Door in Hillcrest opens to the public. National contemporary art exhibition runs through July 27. Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex, and Asexual (LGBTQIA+) artists present contemporary works that celebrate the unique sense of pride that this diverse community has. Juried by Rakeem Cunningham, TAG Gallery Los Angeles Director and Visual Artist. All artwork for sale. Gallery opens at noon. Free to the Public. Details at thestudiodoor.com

The Studio Door - Hillcrest 3867 Fourth Avenue , San Diego, California 92103
