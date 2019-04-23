Pruitt Igoe at Winston’s

Winston OB 1921 Bacon St, San Diego, California 92107

Pruitt Igoe with Ted Washington (vocals, synthesizer), in collaboration with Krista Coppedge (trumpet, synthesizer), Jon Cordova (guitar) and Andromeda Breeze (dance), pays homage to this idea of something being so beautiful and terrible at the same time The band fuses spoken word, jazz, electronica, dance and various music genres to create an emotive landscape for poetry that explores issues of love, drugs, nihilism and socio-economic casting.

Music, Poetry & Spoken Word
Ocean Beach
