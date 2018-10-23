Public Engagement Meeting - Your Community, Your Story

The San Diego History Center, located in the heart of Balboa Park, is seeking your help in the creation of a new permanent exhibit that celebrates what makes San Diego unique. We want this exhibit to promote a dialogue for the future of the region by showing how the past shapes the present.

Come and share what is important to you about the history of your community.

Be a part of telling our region’s story by joining us for a Community Meeting.

REFRESHMENTS WILL BE SERVED