Public Opening for Pause|Play

The Fleet's newest exhibition, Pause|Play, is an invitation for the young and the young-at-heart to leave the digital world behind, hit pause on their busy lives and recapture the nostalgia of play. Science has shown that play has a number of cognitive, social, emotional and physical benefits at any age—but we think it’s just downright fun!

The exhibition features some of your favorite playground activities and gives them a scientific twist.

Clock your speed as you slip down a 32-foot slide.

Discover the Coriolis effect while spinning on the merry-go-round.

Learn about Newton's Second Law of Motion in a demonstration of your mad hopscotch skills.

Find out if you can ride a tricycle with square wheels.

Play hide-and-seek with color-distortion lenses.

Pause|Play takes your favorite childhood pastimes and brings them to a modern indoor space that has just one rule:

NO ADULTING ALLOWED!