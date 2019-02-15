Public Opening for Pause|Play
Fleet Science Center 1875 El Prado, San Diego, California 92101
The Fleet's newest exhibition, Pause|Play, is an invitation for the young and the young-at-heart to leave the digital world behind, hit pause on their busy lives and recapture the nostalgia of play. Science has shown that play has a number of cognitive, social, emotional and physical benefits at any age—but we think it’s just downright fun!
The exhibition features some of your favorite playground activities and gives them a scientific twist.
Clock your speed as you slip down a 32-foot slide.
Discover the Coriolis effect while spinning on the merry-go-round.
Learn about Newton's Second Law of Motion in a demonstration of your mad hopscotch skills.
Find out if you can ride a tricycle with square wheels.
Play hide-and-seek with color-distortion lenses.
Pause|Play takes your favorite childhood pastimes and brings them to a modern indoor space that has just one rule:
NO ADULTING ALLOWED!