Puccini's Glorious Mass
Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
Price Range: $20-$100
Dates:
03/22/19 8pm-10pm
03/23/19 8pm-10pm
Info & Tickets: https://www.sandiegosymphony.org/performances/puccinis-glorious-mass/
About:
Opera genius Giacomo Puccini wrote his Messa di Gloria as a graduation exercise at the age of 22. In it we hear ideas that would later find their way to his well-loved operas. Italian conductor Speranza Scappucci, who is at home in the opera house or concert hall, makes her San Diego Symphony debut in these performances.
HAYDN: Symphony No. 88 in G Major
PUCCINI: Messa di Gloria
