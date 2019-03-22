Puccini's Glorious Mass

Price Range: $20-$100

Dates:

03/22/19 8pm-10pm

03/23/19 8pm-10pm

Info & Tickets: https://www.sandiegosymphony.org/performances/puccinis-glorious-mass/

About:

Opera genius Giacomo Puccini wrote his Messa di Gloria as a graduation exercise at the age of 22. In it we hear ideas that would later find their way to his well-loved operas. Italian conductor Speranza Scappucci, who is at home in the opera house or concert hall, makes her San Diego Symphony debut in these performances.

HAYDN: Symphony No. 88 in G Major

PUCCINI: Messa di Gloria