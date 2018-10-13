Puerto Nuevo Lobster Dinner Tour

Join Wild Foodie Tours and enjoy a night out for a lobster dinner tour in Puerto Nuevo, home of the world famous Puerto Nuevo-style lobster! You'll travel through Tijuana and Rosarito down the coast to the charming seaside village and enjoy a traditional Puerto Nuevo lobster dinner with homemade flour tortillas, drawn butter, rice, beans, chips and salsa, and drinks at a premier restaurant. Afterwards, we'll take you on a shopping tour of the local shops and souvenir stores.

Trip length of 5-6 hours with a walking distance of 1-1.5 miles. $119. Everything included: Puerto Nuevo-style lobster with all the fixings, drinks, shopping, sightseeing, all transportation in Mexico, and a tour guide. Saturdays at 4:30 pm. Guests meet at the McDonald's at the San Ysidro Trolley Station. Reservations required. For info and/or to book, visit www.wildfoodietours.com