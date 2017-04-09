Join us as we celebrate San Diego's most beloved Mexican eatery, Puesto, turning FIVE!

Puesto's Fifth Birthday Party will celebrate the brand’s first five years of gracing San Diego taco lovers with the best modern Mexican eats. Puesto will be serving complimentary tacos and aguas fresca in the courtyard of The Headquarters on Sunday, April 9th from 10 am to 1 pm. There will be face painters, balloon artists and jumpy houses for entertainment, just like the best 5 year-old's birthday party. The restaurant will open for regular business at 11am.

The party is all ages and everyone is invited to this fulfilled and delicious celebration!