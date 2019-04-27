Puesto’s Next Top Taco Showdown

Puesto’s annual Next Top Taco Showdown, presented in partnership with San Diego Magazine, is back on Saturday, April 27th at Puesto at the Headquarters. San Diegans have entered their tacos, now it’s time to find out whose taco will take top honors and become the Next Top Taco. Watch as a panel of judges – San Diego food critic Troy Johnson, media personality Jenny Milkowski and Puesto’s Executive Creative Chef Katy Smith – determine the winner by taste testing the finalists’ entries, plus, enjoy free tacos + drink specials all afternoon. Produce for the event is being provided by Imperfect Produce. Follow along on Facebook and Instagram for updates. All ages are welcome.