"Pumpkin Festival" Craft Fair

: More than eighty artisans will be selling their American handmade crafts and fine art at the “Pumpkin Festival” Arts ‘n Crafts Fair at Bates Nut Farm. Admire and shop for beautiful jewelry, woodworking, candles, toys and many other unique items. Bates’ famous Pumpkin Patch will be open with fall decorations, tractor hayrides, straw maze, Snows Pony Rides, petting corral, and delicious food from a variety of vendors. Live music on the Bates Stage from 12 – 3 both days. The Valley Center High School band performs Saturday, and Heidi and the Hurricane appears on Sunday.

Free admission. $5.00 parking on October weekends. Dogs on a leash are welcome.