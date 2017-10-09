Pumpkin Patch at Fran's Original Farm Stand

All throughout the month of October we’ll be hosting our own you-pick Pumpkin Patch! You and your friends can come down to The Farm Stand West or Fran’s Original Farm Stand and pick your own pumpkins from our field! Our Pumpkin Patch will open Saturday September 30th through October, 2017.

Pumpkin patches are at both of our locations: 2115 Miller Ave & 1980 Summit Dr, Escondido CA