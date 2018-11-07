Pumpkulent Workshop (and Wine)

Charlie & Echo 8680 Miralani Rd #113, San Diego, California 92126

Come join us and Stemtations San Diego to decorate a small pumpkin with succulents and dried florals to make your very own pumpkulent!. Cost is $29 which includes pumpkin, materials, and your first glass of wine. Photos are representative – pumpkins will vary.

Note: Only 16 tickets, and tickets will not be available at the door – tickets must be purchased prior to the event.

Info
Charlie & Echo 8680 Miralani Rd #113, San Diego, California 92126 View Map
Miramar
877-592-9095
please enable javascript to view
