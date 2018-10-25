Join author Annette McGivney as she shares how a story assignment for Backpacker magazine changed her life and grew into the recent book Pure Land: A True Story of Three Lives, Three Cultures, and the Search for Heaven on Earth. McGivney will talk about her experiences and research around the connections between family violence and trauma -- and how a relationship to wild places can heal these wounds. October is national Domestic Violence Awareness Month and this presentation is intended to foster discussion about how violence against women not only impacts individuals and families but entire communities, as demonstrated in Pure Land.

Part true crime and part memoir, Pure Land is a unique narrative non-fiction book that has received high praise. Pure Land was the first pick for Outside magazine's new online book club and it received the "Excellence in Storytelling" Award from the Coconino Center for the Arts. A review published in Outside states: "[Pure Land] is so gripping, so well reported, and so well told that it deserves space on the bookshelf next to major commercial successes like Krakauer's Into the Wild and Terry Tempest Williams' Refuge."

Tickets for the program are $5

McGivney's efforts with Pure Land include a non-profit program she started called The Healing Lands Project (www.iampureland.com) that takes child victims of domestic violence on wilderness trips. McGivney is on a mission to raise awareness about how nature heals -- especially for women suffering from trauma and family violence.

Annette McGivney is the longtime Southwest Editor for Backpacker magazine and a Journalism professor at Northern Arizona University. In addition to Backpacker, she writes frequently for Outside, Arizona Highways, Sunset and other outdoor and environmental publications. She is the author of five books and lives in Flagstaff, Arizona. For more, go to: www.annettemcgivney.com.