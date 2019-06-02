Put Your House in Order
Mandell Weiss Forum Theatre 2910 La Jolla Village Dr, La Jolla, California 92037
June 2 – 30, 2019 Mandell Weiss Forum
World-premiere Play By Ike Holter Directed by Lili-Anne Brown.
Caroline and Rolan’s first date begins as a pretty average night that ends at Caroline’s house in an upscale Chicago suburb. But when the city around them begins exhibiting signs that something is terribly wrong, they quickly have to learn to trust each other to stand a chance against the horrors outside the gate. Equal parts romantic comedy and old-school thriller, this new play from one of Chicago’s hottest playwrights explores new beginnings at the end of the world.
Tuesday and Wednesday: 7:30 pm
Thursday and Friday: 8:00 pm
Saturday: 2:00 pm and 8:00pm
Sunday: 2:00 pm and 7:00 pm
*Performance time subject to change.