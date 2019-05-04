PUXA - A Photo Exhibition of the Pantanal with a fundraiser for Lions Tigers and Bears

A Photo Exhibition in El Cajon at Studio C Gallery and Fundraiser

Lions Tigers and Bears Fundraiser - “PUXA” A photographic exploration of the Pantanal

Peter and Kenda Francis will be hosting a photographic exhibition titled “PUXA” at the Studio C Gallery in downtown El Cajon May 4 – May 24th, 2019. The opening reception will be on Saturday May 4th and 60% sales of all work on display will be donated to Lions Tigers and Bears of Alpine California. The photographs will encompass wildlife and environments of the Pantanal in Brazil, featuring the most beautiful and iconic creature, the jaguar. The beautiful images including jaguars hunting, resting, and swimming will be displayed in mounted, high quality enlargements in the stylish setting of Studio C Gallery. The wildlife that surrounds healthy jaguar environments including capybara, giant river otters, birds of numerous species and caiman will also be included in the exhibition to help tell the detailed story about the Pantanal. Each of the works will have a description about the animals, their relationship in this amazingly diverse ecosystem and the various reasons for preservation.

This exhibition and fundraiser is a way to give back to an important, local, non-profit organization that provides sanctuary, health and legal support that has made a beautiful difference for many exotic animals.

Our ultimate intentions: to show people of our region why animals and environments around the globe are worth supporting and saving while locally affecting an organization such as Lions Tigers and Bears that places animals’ welfare as their utmost concern.

Kenda Francis and Peter Francis

http://www.kendafrancis.com