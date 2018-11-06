Puzzle Competition Mixer & Swap

Meet and compete with new puzzler friends/potential teammates, trade puzzles you've completed with others, and enjoy a beer or two!

Puzzle Swap: Bring your old puzzles to exchange with others for something new!

Competition Mixer: Register as a solo puzzler but compete with randomly drawn partners. Each round a new partner is drawn to help you complete a 100-piece puzzle as quickly as possible. The solo puzzler with the fastest cumulative time over 3 rounds wins! Beer/puzzle prizes awarded to first and second places!

Check-in starts at 6:30 pm, event starts promptly at 6:45 pm. All skill levels welcome!

Cost: $10 per person

Location: Kensington Brewing at 4067 Adams Ave, San Diego, CA 92116

Register at: www.pacificpuzzlers.com/event-registration