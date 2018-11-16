Quatuor Modigliani at ArtPower at UC San Diego

The Paris-based Modigliani Quartet, formed by four close friends in 2003, is one of the most sought-after string quartets and a regular guest at the world’s top venues, including London’s Wigmore Hall, New York’s Carnegie Hall, Salzburg’s Mozarteum, Philadelphia’s Kimmel Center, Warsaw Philharmonic Hall, and Tokyo’s Oji Hall, among others. Praised for their “elegance and shaded refinement [that brings] a distinctive style to the tapering of phrase, balance, and quality of sound” (Sydney Morning Herald), the quartet brings their distinctively French style and astonishing technical finesse back to ArtPower for an evening of string quartet masterpieces.

Program: W.A. Mozart: Quartet in C Major, K. 465 “Dissonance”; Igor Stravinsky: Three Pieces for String Quartet; Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky: String Quartet no. 3 in E-flat Minor, op. 30