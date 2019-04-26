Queen Bee Market Hosts “Etsy Comes To Life” Spring Market

Queen Bee Market will put a spring in shopping with a two-day market on Friday, April 26 and Saturday, April 27 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Described as “Etsy comes to life,” the popular urban-style handmade market is feminine and fun, hosting vendors who showcase an array of artisanal home décor, accessories, clothing, paper arts, vintage items, furniture and more. Attendees can also expect live demonstrations and make-and-take stations. Food and drinks will also be available for purchase.