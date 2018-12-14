Queen Bee Market Hosts “Etsy Comes To Life” Winter Shopping Expo

Just in time for the season of giving, Queen Bee Market will create a buzz in San Diego with a two-day market on Friday, Dec. 14 from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Saturday, Dec. 15 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Wyland Center at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Described as “Etsy comes to life,” the popular urban-style handmade market is feminine and fun, hosting vendors who make their products by hand from booths that are designed with flair. Artisans will showcase an array of handmade home décor, accessories, clothing, paper arts, vintage items, furniture and more. Attendees can also expect live demonstrations, workshops and make-and-take stations. Tickets are priced at $3 per person and will be available for purchase at the door. Children 12 years old and younger and military with ID will receive free entry.