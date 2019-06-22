Vista Writer Kirby Michael Wright will talk story and sign copies of his new work of creative nonfiction THE QUEEN OF MOLOKA'I. The book is based on the life and times of his part-Hawaiian grandmother. It traces her wild teen years in Roaring Twenties Waikiki and follows her over to the west end of Moloka'i where she hooks up with a cowboy. A recent review compared Wright to Pat Conroy (THE PRINCE OF TIDES) for family struggles and to Frank McCourt (ANGELA'S ASHES) for women overcoming great hardship.

ADDRESS: 1305 HOT SPRING WAY, VISTA, 92081