Quicksilver Baroque: "Off the Beaten Track"

The San Diego Early Music Society and ECHO Chamber Music Series are thrilled to co-present QuickSilver Baroque. Returning to San Diego after a brilliant debut three years ago, Quicksilver lives up to its name. Presenting music of the early Baroque you’ve probably never heard before, this historically authoritative and adventurous group will take you on a mercurial voyage from Italy to England, and from to Poland to Germany and Spain by composers such as van Wichel, Fontana, Rosenmüller, Falconieri, and Mielczewski—now shining once again in all their splendor!

"Enlightening...the audience was on its feet cheering and hooting as if it were at a rock show.” - The New York Times

Tickets are $10 to $40. www.sdems.org / 619 291 8246