The San Diego Women’s Chorus invites you to attend our monumental 2019 spring concert "Quiet No More: A Choral Celebration of Stonewall." This inspiring event will take place May 18th and 19th, and will honor the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Uprising. SDWC will present the San Diego premiere of “Quiet No More,” a brand new, unique work that will commemorate and convey the impact and legacy of Stonewall. At this time, SDWC is the only treble chorus that will be performing this multi-movement work as a stand-alone ensemble. You won’t want to miss this powerful concert!!

“Quiet No More” will tell the Stonewall story clearly and passionately, and will include previously unheard voices and the latest historical insights. The history of Stonewall balances the uprising’s continuing impact in the present moment with the future campaigning work still to be done. A blend of classical, musical theater and pop styles, the music will incorporate the perspectives of women and other minority participants in the uprising.

In addition to the Quiet No More commission, SDWC will be performing a selection of empowering pieces, including “You Will Be Found” from Dear Evan Hansen.

You will NOT want to miss the San Diego premiere of this exciting, and important, work!

Concert will be ASL-interpreted for deaf and hard of hearing patrons. Tickets are $25 at the door ($20 for student, senior, military, disabled, youth). Premium VIP Tickets available

https://www.facebook.com/events/Music/quiet-no-more-a-choral-celebration-of-stonewall/2271529129732580/