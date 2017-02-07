Rabbitville - Gaslamp 150th Anniversary

CALLING ALL ARTISTS!

We need your help to commemorate the 150th Anniversary of the Gaslamp Quarter!

The Gaslamp Quarter Association and the Downtown Clean & Safe Program are proud to announce a new public art campaign, “Rabbitville”, that will educate visitors on our rich history. “Rabbitville” will feature 15 fiberglass rabbit statues painted and decorated by local artists prominently displayed in the Gaslamp Quarter.

We are soliciting local artists to join us in this program. If you have a passion for San Diego history, Victorian architecture and design, and/or cultural enrichment, we encourage you to submit a proposal today!

Artist entries must be received by February 10, 2017

More Information - www.gaslamp.org/150/rabbitville