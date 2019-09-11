Rachel Simmons is the author of “Enough As She Is: How to Help Girls Move Beyond Impossible Standards of Success to Live Healthy, Happy and Fulfilling Lives,” and the New York Times bestsellers “Odd Girl Out” and “The Curse of the Good Girl.” As an educator, Rachel teaches girls and women skills to build their resilience, amplify their voices, and own their courage so that they—and their relationships—live with integrity and health.

The co-founder of national nonprofit Girls Leadership, she is an experienced curriculum writer and educator. She is currently the Director of the Phoebe Lewis Leadership Program at Smith College. Rachel has served as a national spokesperson for the Always #LikeAGirl and Keds Brave Life Project campaigns, and consults nationally on women’s professional development.

**This is a FREE event. All parents, friends, and community members of OLP. Saints and our local parochial schools are invited to join us for this incredible presentation.**