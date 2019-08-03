Radiant Architecture: The Visionary Work of Eugene Ray celebrates the work and philosophy of architect and SDSU emeritus professor of Environmental Design from 1969-1996, Eugene Ray who is well known for his former La Jolla home and studio called the Silver Ship. He arrived at architectural solutions and design through an approach blending together theory, practice, and spirituality. Ray invited many of his contemporaries such as Buckminster Fuller, Paolo Solari, Archigram, Ant Farm, Reyner Banham, and Bruce Goff, among others, to lecture at SDSU during his tenure. Ray sees architecture as a conduit for creating community and for considering possibilities that are sustainable and ecologically friendly. Commemorating Eugene Ray’s 50th anniversary of starting at SDSU, the exhibition is comprised of many rarely seen, original hand-drafted architectural renderings and plans, ephemera, and collages, as well as projection sequences that share a visionary way of viewing the universe and urban space around us.

Holiday closure days of September 2