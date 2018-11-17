Rady Children’s Hospital Auxiliary and Liberty Station welcome San Diegans to kick off the holiday season with outdoor ice skating at the Rady Children’s Ice Rink at Liberty Station beginning Saturday, Nov. 17 and closing Sunday, Jan. 6. The outdoor rink will be open daily from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., excluding Thanksgiving and Christmas. Net proceeds will benefit the Rady Children’s Hospital’s Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. Throughout the season, tickets are $15 for adults and $13 for children. Discounted tickets for members of the $10 with I.D. Tickets for groups of 10 or more are available for $10 each and school special group tickets are available for $5 each with RSVP. Punch cards for five visits are available for $50. Tickets can be purchased on-site and are good for reentry throughout the day. All tickets include skate rental and helmets.