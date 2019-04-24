Rafa Esparza Guest Lecture

to Google Calendar - Rafa Esparza Guest Lecture - 2019-04-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rafa Esparza Guest Lecture - 2019-04-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rafa Esparza Guest Lecture - 2019-04-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - Rafa Esparza Guest Lecture - 2019-04-24 19:00:00

Structural and Materials Engineering Building, UCSD Voigt Drive and Matthews Lane, San Diego, La Jolla, California 92093

SME 149, Structural & Materials Engineering Bldg., UC San Diego

The artist’s work considers the many forms of evolution within local and indigenous cultural production that have taken place alongside and adjacent to the narratives of Western art, including histories of sculptural installation and performance.

Info

Structural and Materials Engineering Building, UCSD Voigt Drive and Matthews Lane, San Diego, La Jolla, California 92093 View Map
Art , Talks & Discussions
La Jolla
to Google Calendar - Rafa Esparza Guest Lecture - 2019-04-24 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Rafa Esparza Guest Lecture - 2019-04-24 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Rafa Esparza Guest Lecture - 2019-04-24 19:00:00 iCalendar - Rafa Esparza Guest Lecture - 2019-04-24 19:00:00