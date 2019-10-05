Rafael Payare's Opening Weekend
Copley Symphony Hall 750 B St., Downtown, San Diego, California 92101
ARTISTS
Rafael Payare, conductor
REPERTOIRE
MASON BATES: Alternative Energy
MAHLER: Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor
Please join us 45 minutes before the concert for "What's the Score?", a lively talk about the composers and the repertoire given by commentator Nuvi Mehta from the stage of Copley Symphony Hall.
ABOUT
Our season begins with Mason Bates’ time-traveling “energy symphony,” whose traditional melodies take us on a journey exploring the influence of technology on humanity. We then experience one of the grandest and most ambitious — yet deeply personal — works ever written for orchestra. Few works can match Gustav Mahler’s Fifth Symphony in its emotional range, dramatic arc and expressiveness, especially in the famed Adagietto, written as a tender love song to his wife.