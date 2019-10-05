Rafael Payare's Opening Weekend

ARTISTS

Rafael Payare, conductor

REPERTOIRE

MASON BATES: Alternative Energy

MAHLER: Symphony No. 5 in C-sharp minor

Please join us 45 minutes before the concert for "What's the Score?", a lively talk about the composers and the repertoire given by commentator Nuvi Mehta from the stage of Copley Symphony Hall.

ABOUT

Our season begins with Mason Bates’ time-traveling “energy symphony,” whose traditional melodies take us on a journey exploring the influence of technology on humanity. We then experience one of the grandest and most ambitious — yet deeply personal — works ever written for orchestra. Few works can match Gustav Mahler’s Fifth Symphony in its emotional range, dramatic arc and expressiveness, especially in the famed Adagietto, written as a tender love song to his wife.