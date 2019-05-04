Rally For Science - San Diego

Waterfront Park 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, California 92101

Join us for the 2019 Rally For Science! May 4th, 10 AM-1 PM at Waterfront Park, downtown San Diego! We will have an exciting lineup, including:

- YOU forming the world's largest DNA strand! We will take an aerial picture to send to policy-makers along with specific demands to keep science in the DNA of public policy!

- Science expo, featuring demos from the amazing scientists, educators, and citizen scientists of San Diego.

- Town hall-style panels answering YOUR questions about climate change, public health and medical advances, and citizen science.

- Poster contest!

Waterfront Park 1600 Pacific Highway, San Diego, California 92101
