Rally For Science - San Diego

Join us for the 2019 Rally For Science! May 4th, 10 AM-1 PM at Waterfront Park, downtown San Diego! We will have an exciting lineup, including:

- YOU forming the world's largest DNA strand! We will take an aerial picture to send to policy-makers along with specific demands to keep science in the DNA of public policy!

- Science expo, featuring demos from the amazing scientists, educators, and citizen scientists of San Diego.

- Town hall-style panels answering YOUR questions about climate change, public health and medical advances, and citizen science.

- Poster contest!