Celebrate Fourth of July weekend at Ranch 45, local cafe/butchery located in Solana Beach, right next to the historic Del Mar Fairgrounds. The restaurant will be hosting the Ranch 45 Summer Block Party on Saturday, July 6, from 2-6pm, taking place inside the restaurant and on the large dog-friendly outdoor patio.

A free event, open to all ages, the block party will feature delicious kombucha samples from Mightybooch, live music, happy hour pricing including $5 local beers, $7 house wines, $2 mini corn dogs, $6 truffle parmesan fries, along with cooking demonstrations from Chef Duval Warner. Additionally, there will be discounted case pricing (25% off) for the Butcher’s Case, offering premier cut-to-order beef products of the highest quality along with a selection of meats to go including skirt steak, dutch steaks, all natural beef bacon, tomahawks and more.