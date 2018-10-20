Advertised as San Diego’s Best Beers Festival, the 7th Annual Rancho BEERnardo Festival is co-sponsored by the Rancho Bernardo Sunrise Rotary Club and URGE Gastropub. The Festival will take place on Saturday, October 20, 2018 from 2-5 pm at Webb Park, 16826 Bernardo Center Drive, San Diego, 92128. The Festival will feature over 50 IPAs, other outstanding craft beers, and regional wine selections. For entertainment, there will be live music, games, and other fun activities. There will also be gourmet food available for purchase. This is Rancho Bernardo Sunrise Rotary Club's biggest fundraiser of the year, with proceeds going to numerous local, domestic, and international charities. The over-21 event's admission of $40 for 1 ticket or $70 for 2 tickets also includes the People's Choice Award for best IPA and complimentary tasting glass. Last year’s Festival drew over 750 people and we are expecting more than 1,000 people this year. Come out and have some fun. Purchase your tickets today at our official website https://ranchobeernardofestival.com. If you want to make it a weekend getaway, the Courtyard Marriott right next door to the Festival is offering a discounted room rate, with a start date of October 20, 2018 and an end date of October 21, 2018. You must book by September 28, 2018 to get this special rate of $109 USD per night. To make your reservations today, copy the following link, open your web browser, paste into the address bar and then hit Enter: https://www.marriott.com/meeting-event-hotels/group-corporate-travel/groupCorp.mi?resLinkData=Rancho%20BEERnardo%20Festival%202018%5Esanbo%60RBNRBNA%7CRBNRBNB%60109%60USD%60false%604%6010/20/18%6010/21/18%609/28/18&app=resvlink&stop_mobi=yes