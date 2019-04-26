Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center's 5th Annual Healthy Aging Conference

The Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center is proud to present the 5th Annual Healthy Aging Conference at Fairbanks Ranch Country Club, in Rancho Santa Fe, CA, on Friday, April 26, 2019. The conference features dynamic speakers, a delicious lunch, an opportunity to explore senior resources, and prize drawings. Master of Ceremonies for the day is Richard Lederer, PhD, renowned author, speaker, and columnist. The cost to attend this event is $30 per person and includes lunch. More details for this event can be found here: https://mailchi.mp/52eedbd8b06d/rsf-senior-center-5th-annual-healthy-aging-conference. For any questions, please call the Rancho Santa Fe Senior Center (858) 756-3041.