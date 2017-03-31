Rare Wine Release w/ Paella

Friday, March 31 6:00PM

After 3 full years in French oak barrels and 6 months of barrel aging, our 2013 Reserve line-up is ready to be released.

Join local winemaker Keith Rolle and local paella chef Noelia Murias for an unforgettable evening of fine wine and authentic paella at our new winery just steps from the sand in Ocean Beach.

The event will begin at 6:00 PM and go until 10:00 PM. There will be three wines featured as well as a meat paella and a vegetarian paella.

All wines were made from grapes that were sourced from Washington state and brought to San Diego for vinification, barrel aging and bottling.

Guests will receive three two-ounce of each of these rare and exquisite wines.

2013 Cabernet Sauvignon Reserve

(71 cases produced)

2013 Syrah Reserve

(21 cases produced)

NV Sangiovese Cuvée Reserve

(21 cases produced)

Guests will also be receive their choice of meat or vegetarian paella.

The cost for the event is $25.00.

Gianni Buonomo Vintners

4836 Newport Ave

San Diego CA 92107

Tickets are available here:

http://www.brownpapertickets.com/event/2904020