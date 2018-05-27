Ray Williams Johnson

Sunday May 27th at 7pm!

Ray William Johnson also featuring EpicLLOYD!

VIP tickets include Meet & Greet!

Ray William Johnson is a Los Angeles-based stand-up comedian and actor with over 17 million followers on various platforms. His quick wit, charisma, and good natured cynicism have made him one of the most in demand comedians currently touring. Creator of several popular shows including , Ray has produced hit content over the past decade that has garnered a staggering 3 billion views.

EpicLLOYD is an Emmy Nominated comedian, actor and emcee who has an online following of over 14 million people. His talents as an improv and stand-up comedian have brought him to thousands of stages across the country and have culminated in his owning his own comedy club in Los Angeles, The Westside Comedy Theater. Lloyd’s YouTube series, Epic Rap Battles of History, has garnered over 3 billion views and earned 12 gold records, making it one of the most seminal online series of all time. His high energy characters and interactive style make EpicLLOYD’s live show one not to be missed.