Rayme’s Song Mash-Ups

Friday 24 & Saturday 25 February, 2017 at 7:00 pm

Featuring Rayme Sciaroni, piano and vocals

Join Cabaret artist, Rayme Sciaroni as he takes us through a unique listening pleasure with the art of mashing songs together. With several local singing guests, Rayme and his friends give you a night of recognizable tunes that are presented in new and fresh styles like you’ve never heard before! Some of his mash-up arrangements include up to four popular melodies going on all at the same time!

Featuring Guest Vocalists:

Micah Fong, Ariella Kvashny, Peter Kavilas, Erika Phillips, Connor Marsh and Anthony Bollotta

Individual Tickets: $20 each, Open Seating.