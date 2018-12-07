Reception & Artist Talk: Ashley V. Blalock

Lux Art Institute 1550 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas, California 92024

Please join us for Ashley V. Blalock's Reception &amp; Artist Talk on December 7th. Experience a unique opportunity, as Featured Local Artist Ashley V. Blalock leads an engaging discussion about both her work and artistic process.

-6pm to 7:00pm- Art Lounge

Live music, wheel throwing demonstration, drinks, hors d'oeuvres & light refreshments.

-7:00pm to 8pm- Artist Talk

Listen and engage with Ashley during her Studio Talk.

Free for members; $10 for guests.

Lux Art Institute 1550 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas, California 92024
