Record Shop Pop-Up

Join Vinyl Junkies as they take over the patio at Liberty Public Market to host a pop-up record shop! Guests will dance the night away under the patio’s string lights while listening to the sounds of Tre3BEATles and other local DJs. Liberty Public Market’s Mess Hall bar will provide an extended happy hour for the event that includes special music-themed cocktails. Be sure to stop by and browse the wide variety of vinyl records for sale until you find the perfect one to add to your collection!