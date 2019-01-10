Recycled Bike Parts/Jewelry Making

This is a 2 hour long jewelry making and bike maintenance workshop.

THURSDAY

​January 10th, 2019

​6pm-8pm

WeWork

600 B St.

San Diego, CA

92101

Tuition is $30, assistance is available

Bike repair questions welcome! (This is a crafting workshop with lots of bike information, not a full length bike maintenance class.)

Vie Cycle also teaches multi-day workshops if you are looking to learn more than the basics.

WeWork 600 B Street Suite 300, San Diego, California 92101 View Map
Downtown, San Diego
