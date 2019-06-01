Edgy Eco-decadent designers from across the state will gather in Escondido to preview their socially relevant arte-couture and prêt-a-porter designs. All garments and accessories are constructed, assembled and embellished using conventional and non-conventional elements including thrifted, reconditioned and trashed materials. This exciting evening combines visual arts, vendors, and installations which are inspired by the re-using of objects destined for landfills. The Recycled Materials Runway Event features artwork and fashion designs, with a focus on student and emerging fashion designers all garments are to be constructed, assembled or embellished using conventional and non-conventional elements including thrifted, reconditioned and trashed materials.