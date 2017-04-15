Red Bull Air Race Viewing Party

In honor of The Red Bull Air Race World Championship’s anticipated return to San Diego, the Coronado Island Marriott hosts an adrenaline pumping viewing party and beer garden on its private pie, which offers the best view of the city. Along with a glass of beer or wine, Executive Chef Michael Poompan crafts bites, including street tacos, grilled sausage, and ceviche. Beach chairs and umbrellas put guests front and center of the action-packed air show.

Catch the qualifiers on Saturday, April 15 from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and the race day action on Sunday, April 16 from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.