Red Card Café Green Flash and Alpine Beer Dinner

Red Card Café and San Diego craft breweries Green Flash Beer and Alpine Beer Company will come together for a four course beer dinner on Tuesday, February 21 from 6 to 8 p.m. Taking place in Red Card Café’s private lounge room around a communal king’s table, this special event invites guests to socialize over local brews and fare crafted by Red Card Café’s new Executive Chef Alfonso Arellano.

The evening’s savory and sweet courses will include (1) Green Flash GFB Walk Around Beer with Chicharrones (2) Green Flash Soul Style IPA paired with Tropical Ceviche made with locally caught fish, pico, citrus and agave (3) Green Flash Ristretto Baltic Porter with a Coffee Rubbed Rib Eye beside beer risotto and King Oyster mushrooms, and (4) Alpine Willy Vanilly with Banana Crepes topped with crushed hazelnuts and a salted caramel drizzle.