Red Fish Blue Fish - Presented by Wednesdays@7

to Google Calendar - Red Fish Blue Fish - Presented by Wednesdays@7 - 2017-02-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Red Fish Blue Fish - Presented by Wednesdays@7 - 2017-02-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Red Fish Blue Fish - Presented by Wednesdays@7 - 2017-02-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Red Fish Blue Fish - Presented by Wednesdays@7 - 2017-02-22 19:00:00

Conrad Prebys Music Center 9500 Gilman Dr., La Jolla, California 92093

UC San Diego's own percussion ensemble red fish blue fish will perform as part of the Department of Music's ongoing Wednesdays@7 concert series. The performance will be conducted by Founder and Distinguished Professor of Music Steven Schick.

The ensemble's program will include the following:

Percussion Suite (1933) by Johanna Beyer

a new work by Justin Murphy-Mancini

Persephassa (1969) by Iannis Xenakis

Info

Conrad Prebys Music Center 9500 Gilman Dr., La Jolla, California 92093 View Map

Music

Visit Event Website

858-534-6503

to Google Calendar - Red Fish Blue Fish - Presented by Wednesdays@7 - 2017-02-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Red Fish Blue Fish - Presented by Wednesdays@7 - 2017-02-22 19:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Red Fish Blue Fish - Presented by Wednesdays@7 - 2017-02-22 19:00:00 iCalendar - Red Fish Blue Fish - Presented by Wednesdays@7 - 2017-02-22 19:00:00