Red Fish Blue Fish - Presented by Wednesdays@7
Conrad Prebys Music Center 9500 Gilman Dr., La Jolla, California 92093
UC San Diego's own percussion ensemble red fish blue fish will perform as part of the Department of Music's ongoing Wednesdays@7 concert series. The performance will be conducted by Founder and Distinguished Professor of Music Steven Schick.
The ensemble's program will include the following:
Percussion Suite (1933) by Johanna Beyer
a new work by Justin Murphy-Mancini
Persephassa (1969) by Iannis Xenakis
