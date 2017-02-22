Red Fish Blue Fish - Presented by Wednesdays@7

UC San Diego's own percussion ensemble red fish blue fish will perform as part of the Department of Music's ongoing Wednesdays@7 concert series. The performance will be conducted by Founder and Distinguished Professor of Music Steven Schick.

The ensemble's program will include the following:

Percussion Suite (1933) by Johanna Beyer

a new work by Justin Murphy-Mancini

Persephassa (1969) by Iannis Xenakis