Reggae Fest w/ Ziggy Marley

Calling all foodies and reggae lovers! You won’t want to miss these exciting events. On Saturday, July 20, hit Del Mar racetrack’s Burgers & Brews for unlimited gourmet burgers and craft beers. Then, after feasting on delicious treats, head over to the Seaside Stage to see Ziggy Marley, son of the one and only Bob Marley, give a spectacular performance. With his groovy melodies, you’ll be feeling the “irie vibes” in no time.

Every Friday and select Saturdays, Del Mar will host a summer concert! FREE with paid racetrack admission, concert attendees must be 18 or older. To take full advantage of the Del Mar Racetrack experience, purchase Stretch Run admission for only $6 (no seat needed). This will get you an exciting day of high-speed horse racing and a FREE concert! Food and drinks are available for purchase at all concerts. Those looking to be a concert VIP and enhance their experience, can purchase a spot in the exclusive South Terrace VIP area for $50.

Attendees who are 21 or older can arrive early to enjoy a delicious Del Margarita during Happy Hour, featuring half-off all Del Mar signature drinks. This offer is available every Friday throughout the season from when the gates open until 6 p.m.

This concert is presented by Pacifico and will be held at the Seaside Stage located just west of the Grandstand. Pre-paid tickets, complimentary tickets and season passes will not be accepted for concert admission after the last race. If you arrive AFTER the last race, you will be charged concert admission ($30).

For additional information visit www.delmarracing.com or call 858-755-1141.